What shocking turn unfolded in the first issue of the new Spider-Man comic by J.J. Abrams and his son? What famously bad actor is trying to get a role in The Suicide Squad? When do Joker tickets go on sale? Would you like to see Stephane Beatriz take the role of She-Hulk? Want to learn how to make your own Tesseract? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Spider-Ham gets into some trouble in a new animated short, Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham, from Marvel HQ.

Avengers directors Anthony & Joe Russo will receive the Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

In a new interview, The Avengers star Tom Hiddleston said Loki will reveal if the character is really dead or not.

The first issue of the new Spider-Man comic from J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams made quite a shocking decision.

Here’s the entire D23 Expo panel for Marvel Animation with some of the key people behind the comic shows.

Tommy Wiseau is campaigning to land a role in the already crowded DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad.

Here’s a new IMAX poster for Joker with the Clown Prince of Crime relishing in the mayhem of a taxi cab on fire.

Arrow season 8 will feature guest roles for Oliver Queen’s mother Moira and arch-nemesis Malcolm Merlyn.

