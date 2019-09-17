Who was the first character to die in Marvel Comics? Want to see a clip of Batman guest starring on Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? What reference is there to Bamtan: The Animated Series in Joker? Where will Bat signals shine for Batman Day on September 21? How can you win $10,000 in a contest sponsored by Watchmen? Want to see how a life-size Batman LEGO model was built for Comic-Con? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The first official photos from the season premiere of The Flash season six show off the new costume and more.

In case you didn’t see, Avengers: Endgame won six Saturn Awards, and it wasn’t the only big winner for Marvel.

Here’s the official trailer for the upcoming Dawn of X comic storyline unfolding in the rebooted X-Men franchise.

Who was the first character to die in Marvel Comics? The answer is a bit more complicated than you may think.

Marvel: Future Fight has brought Phoenix Five outfits for Cyclops, Emma Frost, Colossus and Magik.

Henry Cavill posted what is clearly a BOSS advertisement on Instagram with a vague Superman reference.

Kevin Conroy voices Batman in this promo clip from the new Scooby-Doo and Guess Who animated series.

Black Lightning star Cress Williams isn’t surprised to be in Crisis on Infinite Earths, but is happy about it.

