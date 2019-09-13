Was the Marvel and DC Comics crossover from a long time ago considered canon? What Batman story is Frank Miller telling next? Was Leonardo DiCaprio ever actually considered to play Joker? Where will production for The Suicide Squad take place? How old was Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame? Is James Gunn done with Guardians of the Galaxy after Vol. 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new look at the next episode of DC’s own Epix series Pennyworth, revealing a scene with his nemesis.

Was the comic book crossover between Marvel Comics and DC Comics ever considered canon for either one?

Flying in for the spotlight is the inventor and tech wunderkind – Iron Man! With his genius-level intellect, masterful engineering skills, and witty remarks, Tony Stark has a solution for every problem – except maybe himself. pic.twitter.com/muJbenuBtq — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 13, 2019

Here’s a character profile for Iron Man from the upcoming Avengers video game releasing in May 2020.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz says the final season will get one final new intro with Stephen Amell.

Henry Cavill showed off his own Superman comic strip motorcycle helmet while getting ready to speed away.

A fantasy football battle between Chris Pratt and Chris Evans has begun, as revealed by the Russo Brothers.

After Dark Knight Returns: The Master Race, Frank Miller will continue the story with The Golden Child.

Ryan Reynolds told a fan to have their son watch Spider-Man from 2002 as a way trick them that it’s Deadpool.

