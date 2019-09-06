Who are the latest additions to the second season of The Boys? Which throwback Arrow character is also coming back for the final season? Will Dick Grayson become Nightwing on Titans? Want to see the double who played Superman in Shazam!? What do Anthony & Joe Russo think of the Spider-Man debacle? Why didn’t Captain Marvel have a bigger role in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The new trailer for The CW’s Batwoman series hauntingly teases the villains known as the Wonderland Gang.

Timeless alums Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit have signed for roles in the second season of The Boys.

Who’s next in our Marvel’s Avengers Hero Week lineup? None other than the green giant himself! The incredible, unstoppable…HULK! pic.twitter.com/lsqnPvcJB1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 6, 2019

Marvel’s Avengers video game profile of The Hulk shows that his alter ego Joe Fixit will be a playable skin.

The final season of The CW’s Arrow will feature a return appearance by Byron Mann as Yao Fei Gulong.

Ghost-Spider is back for more webslinging action in the return of Marvel’s Spider-Man series on Disney XD.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker teased Dick Grayson becoming Nightwing in the show’s second season.



The dance troupe known as Light Balance Kids performed a Marvel-theme routine with cool light-up suits.

Fans are petitioning for DC Comics to release a rare style guide by comics artist Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez.

