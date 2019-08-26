Did you catch the teaser trailer for the final season of Agents of SHIELD? Wouldn’t you like to have action figures of the superheroes in The Boys? What gift did Marvel Studios give James Gunn for his birthday? Want to see the announcement of the new Disney+ shows from Marvel at the D23 Expo? What was Jeff Goldblum‘s reaction to the Spider-Man deal debacle? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ruby Rose stars as Batwoman in a new Arrowverse series coming to The CW, and a new promo has arrived.

If Jason Momoa is out with his family, he politely asks that you refrain from asking to take pictures with him.

The D23 Expo revealed the first official look at the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Jon Favreau had an amusing response to Spider-Man no longer being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel provided an inside look at the props and costumes on display at their D23 Expo pavilion last weekend.

James Gunn called out a phony casting call scam that is using The Suicide Squad to trick people out of money.

Here’s a commercial for action figures we wish were real, inspired by the superheroes from Amazon’s The Boys.

Marvel, SiriusXM and Pandora are launching a station and limited-time channel for Marvel’s 80th anniversary.

