How are Joker fans reacting to his inclusion in Mortal Kombat 11? Want to see Mark Ruffalo‘s wonky mocap suit for Avengers: Endgame? Did Dark Phoenix‘s failure push Disney to want a better Spider-Man deal with Sony? Is the Thor: Love & Thunder script finished? Want to see a trailer for Avengers: Endgame cut in the style of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Meet Gerry Conway, the artist who killed Gwen Stacy, created Punisher, and had Superman vs Spider-Man.

The eight season of Arrow was being developed before they knew Crisis on Infinite Earths was even happening.

Here’s a new, up-close look at Joaquin Phoenix in his full make-up for the upcoming DC Comics movie Joker.

A new season two synopsis for DC Universe’s Titans teases Deathstroke trying to tear apart the superhero team.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the upcoming three-episode finale for the animated Young Justice: Outsiders series.

Watchmen TV series executive producer Damon Lindelof says he’s adding to the universe of the comic book.

Concept artist Charlie Wen posted another alternate design for the Hulkbuster armor in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Some Joker fans on social media are not pleased with the new character design as DLC on Mortal Kombat 11.

