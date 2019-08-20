What did Hayley Atwell think of Captain America‘s final scene in Avengers: Endgame? Could Noah Hawley return to the world of Legion at some point? How was the heist for the Time Stone almost different in Avengers: Endgame? Who has joined the cast of the second season of Titans as a villain? How did the Krypton showrunner react to the show’s cancellation? Is Nova in the Avengers: Endgame final battle or what? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The gang’s back along with some new superheroes in a banner for the second season of DC Universe’s Titans.

Jeph Loeb is hopeful that Noah Hawley might want to return to the world of Legion sometime in the future.

Krypton showrunner Cameron Welsh wrote a whole statement about his feelings on the show’s cancellation.

The upcoming Ghost Rider TV show was always meant for Hulu because it was considered to mature for ABC.

Comic Book Resources shows how Marvel Cinematic Universe characters would look in their comic designs.

An Arizona man is auctioning off a high-rated, valuable X-Men comic collection to pay for his cancer treatment.

Get a behind the scenes look at the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series coming to DC Universe very soon.

The second season of DC Universe’s Titans series has added actor Michael Mosley as the villain Doctor Light.

