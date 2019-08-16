Want a first look at some of the Spider-Man comic J.J. Abrams is making with his son Henry Abrams? Did you know Hulk once faced off with Hulk Hogan? What’s this new comic book team Rob Liefeld is putting together? Are you bummed you won’t get to see a Hellboy reboot sequel introduce a new Abe Sapien? Is there a script for Ant-Man 3 that’s already finished? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Did you know there was a time that The Incredible Hulk faced off with Hulk Hogan in the wrestling ring?

Samuel L. Jackson exists in the MCU due to Star Wars. Do those who know Nick Fury notice a resemblance?

Have you been keeping up with the Epix series Pennyworth? Get a sneak peek at the upcoming fifth episode here.

Patrick Warburton revealed he’ll be returning for the upcoming final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has been teasing the creation of a new comic book team over at Instagram.

Production List has Marvel’s forthcoming Disney+ series WandaVision slated to start shooting next month.

J.J. Abrams and his son Henry Abrams teased more of their forthcoming Spider-Man comic collaboration.

This season of The Flash will be dealing with the lead-up and fallout of Crisis on Infinite Earths all season.

