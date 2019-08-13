Want to see what Garrison Kane could have looked like in Deadpool? Did you believe the rumor that Titans were joining the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? Who won the Daredevil costume in the Marvel Television auction? Which Marvel movies won big Teen Choice Awards? Did you catch the Groundhog Day Easter egg in Doctor Strange? Why was Thanos creator Jim Starlin nervous about Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There was a rumor going around about Titans joining the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, but it’s not true.

Marc Guggenheim says a proposed final scene for the end of Arrow is so complex that it may not come together.

For those of you who don't know, they're auctioning off props from the Marvel Netflix shows today. And I'm happy to report that this bad boy is coming home to live at the offices of DeKnight Productions, where it belongs! pic.twitter.com/YX59pvm8lD — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) August 12, 2019

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight bought the hero’s costume from the recent Marvel Television auction.

Marvel Television’s upcoming Ghost Rider and Helstrom shows will be under the Adventure into Fear banner.

Watch as Batman and Catwoman share a kiss in a new clip from the Batman: Hush animated movie out now.

Marvel Television has their own slate of shows intended for Disney+, but they haven’t announced them all yet.

Rob Liefeld posted this concept art of Garrison Kane when he was being considered to show up in Deadpool.

Colton Haynes clarified that he didn’t leave Arrow, but he simply wasn’t asked to come back as a series regular.

