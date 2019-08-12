What is the opening weekend for Joker looking like? Want a first look at the second season of The Boys? How many different awards has Clark Kent gotten in Superman comics? How ripped is Sebastian Stan getting for Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrive in May of 2022? Who has Joe Russo‘s favorite character arc in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There’s a new World’s Finest in town in this promo for the arrival of Batwoman and return of Supergirl.

Tom Holland cleared up any confusion there might have been about his father’s satirical book on his career.

The first season of Amazon’s series The Boys may have just arrived, but the second season is already shooting

Speaking of The Boys, the new show is already among some of Amazon’s most watched original programming.

San Diego Comic-Con got a better look at the upcoming Iron Man VR game, which you can check out above.

Todd Phillips‘ Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix is heading for a $60-$90 million box office debut.

Master builder Kaijuworld created a custom LEGO Batmobile modeled after Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie.

Clark Kent is quite the decorated reporter, having received plenty of awards during Superman‘s comic history.

