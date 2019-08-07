Could we see Lynda Carter pop up on Crisis on Infinite Earths? Are you going to follow Superman on his new official Twitter account? Which superhero from the Arrowverse will pop up on the first season of Batwoman? Want to see the trailer for the animated Wonder Woman: Bloodlines movie? Can Deadpool have R-rated solo movies and make PG-13 appearances in others? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Wave, Namor and Silver Surfer are the latest characters to join the mobile game Marvel Future Fight.

Bulletproof backpack manufacturer TuffyPacks has not been authorized to use Marvel characters on products.

Stephen Amell wants to see Tom Welling appear as Superman in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Batman was the first DC Comics superhero to get his own Twitter account, but now Superman has joined too.

Here’s a trailer for Avengers: Endgame cut in the style of one of the trailers for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Marc Guggenheim says Lynda Carter playing Wonder Woman in Crisis on Infinite Earths is unlikely.

Marvel concept artist Charlie Wen shared this bulky alternate design for Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will make a little appearance on the first season of Batwoman at some point.

