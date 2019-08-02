When can you watch Constantine on DC Universe? How long does Cobie Smulders think Maria Hill has been a Skrull? Which action director wants to take the helm of the new Blade? Is there a Spider-Gwen Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame? Does Thanos know he’s not worthy of wielding Mjolnir? What Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes didn’t get released? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tom Holland posted this thanks to fans who bought tickets to push Spider-Man: Far From Home over $1 billion.

Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves, will be available to stream on DC Universe this month, starting on August 9.

One fan noticed what could be a possible Spider-Gwen Easter egg in this scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston said there’s “so much to explore” with the upcoming Disney+ series following Loki around.

Cobie Smulders doesn’t think Maria Hill was a Skrull for long before Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A famed Hollywood con artist has now posed as DC producer Geoff Johns in an attempt to exploit insiders.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz posted this design for Hector Hammond‘s giant head in Green Lantern.

Taika Waititi keeps messing with trolls on Twitter who are complaining about Marvel’s Thor: Love & Thunder.

