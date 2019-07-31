Want to partake in an Avengers: Endgame viewing party this week? Why are some Chinese fans already unhappy about Shang-Chi? How many times did one Florida man see Avengers: Endgame in theaters? Want to see how Sean Gunn walks as Rocket Raccoon on set? How much did the Justice League Snyder Cut campaign raise for suicide prevention? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Clark Gregg and more Agents of SHIELD cast members celebrated the final shot of production on the series.

One obsessed Marvel fan in Florida saw Avengers: Endgame in theaters exactly 202 times. How about that?

"Repeat after me. Weapon X is authority." Listen to Chapter 5 of "Wolverine: The Lost Trail" now for FREE on all major podcast platforms: https://t.co/x7xTdq5uRu #WolverinePodcast pic.twitter.com/6wFPDO0Dtc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 30, 2019

You can listen to Chapter 5 of the acclaied Marvel Comics podcast Wolverine: The Lost Trail, for free right now.

The campaign to demand the Snyder Cut of Justice League at SDCC raised $15,000 to donate to suicide prevention.

Watch the first part of a short from the animated LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom special.

Young Justice producer Brandon Vietti teased the start of production on the fourth season for DC Universe.

Ryan Reynolds seems to be teasing Deadpool‘s (hopefully) eventual arrive in the MCU, possibly in Phase 5.

Marvel picked out some of their favorite What If storylines, and maybe we’ll see them in the animated series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.