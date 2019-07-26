Want to see how Alex Ross imagined Brandon Routh as the Kingdom Come version of Superman? Could Baron Zemo bring back Hydra in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How was Hulk created for Avengers: Endgame? Do you think the X-Men need a break before entering the MCU? Want to see some of the bloopers that happened while shooting Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC Comics ran through the various Batmobiles from Warner Bros. Animation projects in this tribute video.

American Gods star Yetide Badaki expressed interest in playing Storm whenever the X-Men join the MCU.

Brandon Routh is the Kingdom Come Superman in Crisis on Infinite Earths, so Alex Ross drew this.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal game designer Osama Drama revealed he is working on a DC Comics game.

Mr. Sunday Movies breaks down all of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and what to expect.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says the Disney+ series WandaVision is “unlike anything” they’ve done before.

Boss Logic did this illustrated mock-up of Mahershala Ali as Blade as fans anticipate him joining the MCU.

Arrow / DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz thanked Stephen Amell for bringing her into the fray.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.