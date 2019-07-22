Want to see the Comic-Con trailers for Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Black Lightning? Which actor met with Christopher Nolan for Batman Begins? What beloved DC Comics story with Superman is getting an animated movie in 2020? When does the second season of Titans arrive? What rules do Marvel Studios actors have to follow? Which classic DC Comics TV star is appearing in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the sizzle reel for the previous season of Arrow and what’s in store for the show’s upcoming final season.

Burt Ward, who was Robin in the Batman series in 1966, will appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Big things are in store for The Flash with these teases of what the new season will bring to The CW this fall.

Jon Cryer will be back as Lex Luthor for the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, but from which universe?

Black Lightning may not be connected to the Arrowverse, but that lets The CW series venture out on its own.

The acclaimed animated series Young Justice has officially been renewed for a fourth season at DC Universe.

Get a better look at the new Supergirl suit, now without a skirt, in the sizzle reel for the show’s new season.

The second season of the DC Universe series Titans will debut the first episode on September 6 this year.

