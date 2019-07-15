Why will we have to wait until Shazam 3 for Black Adam to square off with Zachary Levi? How close is Avengers: Endgame to surpassing Avatar at the global box office? Do some inactive Facebook pages hint at what Marvel is announcing at Comic-Con? What deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War featured a trippy Guardians of the Galaxy moment? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kevin Smith and Marvel’s Eat the Universe created a Mysterio-inspired, Fishbowl Head Crudité Illusion.

Avengers: Endgame is only $7.16 million away from passing Avatar and gaining the all-time box office record.

In an Instagram story, The Flash star Grant Gustin posted this video of him walking to set in a new suit.

Ryan Potter accidentally posted an image of Wonder Gal from the upcoming second season of DC’s Titans.

Marvel showed off the Spider-Man: Far From Home toys that are hanging around Walmart’s toy department.

The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng suggested that Marvel should change the Chinese origin of Shang-Chi‘s name.

Check out the official Comic-Con bag designs revealed by Warner Bros., featuring a bunch of their own properties.

You’re the Worst star Aya Cash is in talks to take the role of Stormfront in a “likely” second season of The Boys.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.