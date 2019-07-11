Which villain was spotted on the set of The Flash season six? Want to see Supergirl‘s new haircut from the next season? Ready to see Superman take on the Ku Klux Klan again? When does James Gunn‘s Superman horror movie Brightburn come home? Want a sneak peek at a deleted Justice League scene with Aquaman? How many swears are their in Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Who is Izel? @WydraKarolina gives us a glimpse at her mysterious space adventurerer in this special look! Don't miss an all-new episode of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC. Learn more: https://t.co/8pgyrGrp0w pic.twitter.com/y7UNY0OFsI — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 11, 2019

Wydra Karolina shows us behind the scenes with her character Izel in this season of Agents of SHIELD.

Some set photos for the sixth season of The Flash reveal our hero encountering a familiar villain yet again.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

DC Comics artist Jim Lee celebrated the 80th anniversary of Batman by teaching troops how to draw him.

A photo from behind the scenes of Supergirl shows that Melissa Benoist will be sporting a brand new haircut.

Exclusive: DC's Black Label will explore the Joker and the Question's inner workings in 2 new series: https://t.co/05fyZcLhE7 pic.twitter.com/TfytJTy7uV — io9 (@io9) July 11, 2019

DC’s Black Label has two new comic book stories that will explore The Joker and The Question‘s minds

Legion costars Harry Lloyd and Stephanie Corneliussen talk about Professor X‘s tragic past love story.

There’s an update of the classic comic Superman Smashes the Klan coming to shelves this fall on October 16.

How did Deadpool and Howard the Duck get mashed up to become the most sarcastic Marvel Comics character.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.