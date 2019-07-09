What did Kevin Smith think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Did you know there’s a difference between The Snap and The Blip? Why was “Peter Tingle” used to describe the Spider-Sense? Want to see some alternate designs for Mysterio? What other weird hairstyles were considered for Aunt May in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Will Kip Pardue be fired from Runaways? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Legion creator Noah Hawley said Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy were considered to be Professor X.

Following accusations of sexual harassment, Runaways star Kip Pardue has now been fined by SAG-AFTRA.

Kevin Smith gave an extensive spoiler review of Spider-Man: Far From Home if you’re interested in that.

In case you were confused, there’s a difference between The Snap and The Blip, and Kevin Feige explained that.

Holy farts- this guy, Richard Rielly, just did a life sized sculpt of Kraven’s Last Hunt! pic.twitter.com/fylCVIErv2 — Brent Schoonover (@brentschoonover) July 8, 2019

Artist Richard Rielly created this life-size statue of Spider-Man from the “Kraven’s Last Hunt” comic cover.

The official CinemaScore for Spider-Man: Far From Home is an “A,” showing audiences are pretty satisfied.

Earth’s Mightiest Show takes a look at some alternate designs for Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg revealed a subtle, sneaky tie into to Suicide Squad outside the DCEU.

