How is Dark Phoenix a bigger box office bomb than the reboot of Fantastic Four? How are Earth’s cities faring after endless attacks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Why can’t Gwyneth Paltrow remember Avengers: Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan? Why is Jaden Smith so hyped about Robert Pattinson playing Batman? How did that Spider-Man: Far From Home credits scene come together? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Sony released a video teasing the various Spider-Man: Far From Home additions to Marvel’s mobile games.

The title on Grant Gustin‘s script for the second episode of The Flash season six has worrisome implications.

Chadwick Boseman posted an Instagram with a Black Panther fan who sent him a letter written in Wakandan.

Disney reportedly denied a father’s request to put an image of Spider-Man on his young, late son’s grave stone.

Here’s a new sneak preview for the upcoming eighth episode of the sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Eddie Jones, who played Pa Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has passed away.

The new Clown Prince of Crime has arrived… Here are the newsstand and subscriber covers for Empire’s Joker issue – on newsstands from Thursday 11 July #Joker #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/kLEDQkN1ZB — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 5, 2019

It looks like Dark Phoenix might be a bigger box office bomb than Josh Trank’s disastrous Fantastic Four.

