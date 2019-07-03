Want a new glimpse at what Darkseid might have looked like in Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League? How did three Jeopardy contestants not know who plays Spider-Man in the MCU? Did you hear there a big Batman Experience and a Jim Starlin panel coming to Comic-Con? Will some Avengers be coming to Anthony & Joe Russo‘s SDCC panel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A comic spot in Brooklyn has a subscription for access to a library of comics and kids can create their own too.

A recent group of Jeopardy contestants had no idea who played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s a taste of an upcoming featurette talking about casting Zachary Levi as Shazam! in the DC Comics movie.

DC Comics is bringing a huge Batman Experience to San Diego Comic-Con with a VR installation and much more.

Mr. Sunday Movies takes a crack at Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man 2 in their latest edition of Caravan of Garbage.

The Punisher #13 shows that the vigilante doesn’t like cops using his symbol, so maybe real cops should stop too.

In honor of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the villain Mysterio is coming to the Marvel Strike Force game.

CNN took a beating for accidentally referring to The Walking Dead as a Marvel Comics publication recently.

