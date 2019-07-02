Which DC Comics animated movies are premiering at Comic-Con? Want to toss on some new suits in Spider-Man PS4? Did you hear Josh Brolin called Marvel to see what’s going on with Cable? Is Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts interested in a Venom crossover? Is Erik Killmonger coming back for Black Panther 2? Want to see the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home surprise some kids? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a new Japanese trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order with some new villain footage.

A Chicago comic book store was ransacked in a weird altercation between a group of local youths chasing a woman.

Warner Bros. will premiere both Batman: Hush and Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans animated movies at SDCC.

Sam Raimi recently talked about how Tobey Maguire was semi-drowning for the upside down kiss in Spider-Man.

In a new edition of Ask Marvel, Reggie the Cat, better known as Goose in Captain Marvel, answers some questions.

Actor Dana Lee revealed his character’s role as a Harley Quinn parental figure of sorts in the Birds of Prey movie

New Spidey suits are never far from home. Swing into action today with the new Upgraded Suit and Stealth Suit from @SpiderManMovie in Marvel's Spider-Man: https://t.co/qWjGfXDd0t #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/izm4xiksVJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2019

Spider-Man PS4 added the upgraded Spider-Man suit and stealth suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Superman comic book writer Jerry Ordway expressed a desire to see the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.

