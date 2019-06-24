Is Josh Gad playing The Penguin or not? Why does a Spider-Man: Far From Home advertisement have Samuel L. Jackson pissed off? Did you hear Dark Phoenix is already starting to leave theaters? Did you know Kim Basinger visited kids in hospitals as Vicki Vale? What did Kevin Feige have to say about the uproar about the gay character in Avengers: Endgame? Could we see new Batman comics connected to Tim Burton‘s movies? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Concept artist Andy Poon shared another early concept of an alternate suit for The Flash unused for season 3.

The new Avengers video game will begin a new Marvel universe, so it’s probably not connected to Spider-Man.

A teaser image for the upcoming House of X comic book arc for the X-Men brings together several eras of mutants.

Josh Gad has finally confirmed that he will not be playing The Penguin in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming The Batman.

Samuel L. Jackson isn’t very pleased with a Spider-Man: Far From Home poster misplacing his eyepatch.

DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said hinted at more comics that tie into Tim Burton‘s Batman movies.

Check out the artwork by the contest winners of the Spider-Man: Far From Home Talenthouse contest.

Warner Bros. has named Ann Sarnoff as the new CEO of the film studio, taking over from Kevin Tsujihara.

