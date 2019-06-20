What Marvel character would Jason Momoa like to play? How did Zendaya deal with a stupid Spider-Man fan troll? Would you like to see Keanu Reeves in the MCU? Want to see a cool title teaser poster for Birds of Prey? What did Kevin Feige say about Deadpool popping up in the next Spider-Man movie? Want a taste of Ray Porter‘s voice he would have used for Darkseid in Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of the second episode of the new second season of SyFy’s Superman prequel series Krypton.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa said that he would be up for playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Ray Porter briefly uses the voice he would have used for Darkseid in Zack Snyder‘s Justice League cut.

Spider-Man franchise star Zendaya replied a troll who said “Not my MJ” in response to the actresses new red hair.

Watch the trailer for the new comic book series Superman: Year One, by Frank Miller and John Romita, Jr.

In a poll, Michelle Pfeiffer‘s take on Catwoman was somehow slightly less favorable than Halle Berry‘s iteration.

Spider-Man and Mysterio stand back-to-back in an new international poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland would be happy to somehow do a Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.