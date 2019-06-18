Want to know how to make an Infinity Gauntlet cookie? When do all the Arrowverse shows return this fall? Which superhero movies won MTV Movie & TV Awards? How did Adam Savage build an Iron Man suit that actually flies? What Spider-Man related thing is Marvel Comics counting down to? Which Marvel hero would Ray Fisher like to play in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

On this edition of Marvel’s Eat the Universe, they make a yummy Infinity Gauntlet with Hazelnut spread M&M’s.

The CW will debut its Arrowverse series across the first two weeks of October. Get the full premiere date schedule.

Here’s a new promo for the upcoming second half of Young Justice: Outsiders, available only on DC Universe.

Avengers: Endgame won Best Movie at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and that wasn’t the only superhero victory.

IGN created a video of more gameplay footage from Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order from IGN.

The Twilight Zone star Sanaa Lathan will be voicing Catwoman in the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series.

Check out these new Chinese posters for Spider-Man: Far From Home in the style of the country’s historical art.

Comic Book Resources broke down some of the cameos and Easter eggs from the new Avengers video game trailer.

