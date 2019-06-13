How were comic books used in Australia to smuggle in some drugs? Who is voicing the Avengers in the upcoming video game from Square Enix? Would you like to see Keanu Reeves as Namor the Sub-Mariner? How did Chris Hemsworth help Tom Holland land the Spider-Man role? Is the X-Men franchise more of a success or a failure now that it has come to an end? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming mind trip of a comic book called Silver Surfer Black, which is on sale right now.

Australian police have discovered a drug ring using hollowed-out comic books to illegally transport lots of drugs.

Marvel revealed the voice cast behind the superheroes in the upcoming Avengers video game recently revealed.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld said a DC/Extreme crossover was discussed, but it probably won’t happen now.

A new promo for Batwoman shows more of Ruby Rose as the DC Comics superheroine coming to The CW soon.

When did Detective Comics start going by DC Comics, and doesn’t that make them Detective Comics Comics?

This animated Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout short takes a cue from weird, classic cartoons.

Fans wondering where the hell Hawkeye is in the new Avengers video game have been told to “stay tuned.”

