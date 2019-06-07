Want to see an animated Guardians of the Galaxy short where Gamora is basically a Disney princess? How are Dark Phoenix‘s box office prospects looking? Will Blade debut in one of the Marvel animated shows on Hulu? Will the Black Widow movie take place in the 90s? Should we believe a rumor about a new Fantastic Four movie coming in 2020? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Concept artist Andy Poon shared another look at the Batman suit he designed for display in the Batwoman series.

Dark Phoenix is expecting a global box office opening of $170 million+, and a roughly $50 million domestic opening.

Watch another clip from the Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie with Commissioner Gordon.

It sounds like Doctor Strange 2 could start shooting as early as January next year, according to Discussing Film.

Feeling SUPER on our way to Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/PbyROb0JxM — Pirates (@Pirates) June 6, 2019

The Pittsburgh Pirates dressed up like superheroes for their commute to Milwaukee, and even Jesus was there.

Marvel Studios EVP of Production Victoria Alonso jokingly said that she thinks the X-Men name is “outdated.”

A Guardians of the Galaxy short turns Gamora into a Disney princess, complete with the same animation style.

A new rumor floats the possibility of Blade debuting in one of the upcoming Marvel animated shows coming to Hulu.

