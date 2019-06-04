Would you believe Batman now has his own Twitter account? Will the Supergirl movie really shoot sometime early next year? Did you know Thor‘s brother Balder the Brave was almost considered for Thor: The Dark World? Are fans really petitioning for Iron Man to come back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Want to see the next installment of Marvel’s Seminal Moments doc series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another teaser for the upcoming third and final season of the X-Men TV series Legion, coming this month.

The developing Supergirl movie at WB is rumored to go into production sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Watch another clip from the new animated Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie now available.

Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski reflected on season two of the show and where season three may head.

It took 80 years, but Batman finally has his own Twitter account, and surely trolls will make him leave very soon.

Derek Mears and Andy Bean talk about sharing the title role in the new DC Universe Swamp Thing series.

Artist Charlie Wen shared a look at Thor’s brother, Balder the Brave, meant for Thor: The Dark World.

Sophie Turner apparently didn’t know about any plans for the Dark Phoenix story when joining Apocalypse.

