Who is leading Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten? Who is playing villainous businessman Nathan Ellery in Swamp Thing? What is the working title for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series? When is The Batman supposed to start shooting in the UK? What is the title of the third season of Marvel’s Spider-Man? Want to see some Avengers: Endgame concept art? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show, you’ll see concept art from the Road to Avengers: Endgame book.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in the Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten animated series soon.

Kaley Cuoco shared another look at the new Harley Quinn animated series with this new promo image teaser.

Michael Beach has been cast as villainous businessman Nathan Ellery in DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series.

Tom Holland met webheads while attending a fan event for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Bali, Indonesia.

Falcon and Winter Soldier is looking to start filming in August in Atlanta with a working title of “Tag Team.”

Thank you for all your support and retweets! Here is the series of keyframes I did with Goose/Flerken. Have a great weekend! #CaptainMarvel #GooseTheCat pic.twitter.com/rcYnWz0Qcj — Jackson Sze (@JacksonSze) May 24, 2019

Marvel concept artist Jackson Sze showed off this concept art of Goose showing off his full Flerken capabilities.

The animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man is getting a third season in 2020, and it’s called Maximum Venom.

