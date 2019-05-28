Does a Marvel Studios book hint that Scarlet Witch is a mutant? Will Dark Phoenix really push the envelope of the PG-13 ratng? Did David Harbour hint that he’s playing Ben Grimm in the Black Widow movie? Did you notice the hidden Tony Stark in the Iron Man mural in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Want to see a bunch of Dark Phoenix TV spots? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This new Brightburn featurette explores the twisted superhero-style origin story given to this murderous child.

Sebastian Stan may have teased the possibility of a haircut when Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+.

Brec Bassinger posted a photo from the set of Stargirl for her 20th birthday in her full superhero wardrobe.

DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee may have been teasing the casting of Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick answers questions about her work on the Marvel Comics character.

Arrow star Stephen Amell is totally up for reprising the role elsewhere even after The CW series comes to an end.

Karen Gillan posted this set photo from the Avengers: Endgame funeral scene with everyone in attendance.

Stan Lee‘s business manager Keya Morgan was arrested in Arizona and handed to the LAPD for elder abuse charges.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.