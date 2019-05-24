Who will replace Matt Murdock as Daredevil in Marvel Comics this August? Which X-Men are coming to Marvel Strike Force later this year? Did you notice a cool wardrobe detail for Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Endgame? Did Brightburn rub DC Comics the wrong way at all? Why did Tilda Swinton have to reshoot some of her scenes for Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming comic book arc Batman: Last Knight on Earth, coming soon from DC Comics.

Titans actress Conor Leslie showed off some lasso training that she’s doing for the second season of the series.

Take a look back at the first time Superman ever kissed Wonder Woman in DC Comics, which was 75 years ago.

Longtime Thor scribe Jason Aaron will begin the final act of his God of Thunder comic epic this coming August.

Get another look at Swamp Thing in this trailer that also promotes signing up for a DC Universe subscription.

Psylocke has joined Marvel Strike Force, and Dark Phoenix and Colossus will be coming at a later date.

A new issue of Daredevil coming in August will have someone else take on the mantle instead of Matt Murdock.

If you like playing Marvel Battle Lines, you can now download the soundtrack to listen to whenever you desire.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.