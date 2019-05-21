Where is Avengers: Endgame on the domestic box office chart now? Is there a Man-Thing Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy? Want to watch the first part of a new Marvel Comics online documentary series about the X-Men? Who was originally also considered for Lois Lane in Man of Steel? Why does Patty Jenkins regret pushing back Wonder Woman 1984 to next summer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Patton Oswalt talked seeing Avengers: Endgame with his daughter and joining Marvel’s MODOK animated series.

Jon Cryer thanked fans and the crew of Supergirl for welcoming him into their world during the show’s recent season.

Boss Logic created an awesome logo for the upcoming Loki series that should be used in the official promo materials.

Avengers: Endgame has officially passed Avatar on the domestic box office charts, with over $771 million right now.

Here’s some gameplay footage of Spider-Gwen in the upcoming Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on Nintendo Switch.

The most recent trailer for Batwoman was massively comment-bombed by more online trolls who need to grow up.

Marvel Studios posted this photo featuring almost all of the female superheroes from Avengers: Endgame on set.

There are multiple petitions to stop Robert Pattinson from playing Batman, but Edgar Wright is down with it.

