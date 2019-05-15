Want to see a clip from Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Who disappeared in The Flash season finale? Which MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations did Captain Marvel get? How should the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer have ended? Want a look at the visual effects in Cloak and Dagger? Should Stan Lee get a statue of himself in New York City? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a closer look at the visual effects from Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger in this behind the scenes video for the series.

Warner Bros. Interactive released some Young Justice animated series DLC content for LEGO DC Super-Villains.

Some fans are petitioning on Change.org to have Stan Lee‘s hometown of New York City craft a statue in his honor.

Tom King‘s current Batman comic arc will go in a new direction that could redefine the character for years to come.

Marvel artist Jerad S. Marantz shared another horrifying design for Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War.

Power Pack is making a comeback in Marvel Comics, but could it pave the way for an eventual jump to the movies?

Here’s a look at some gameplay from Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 with Miles Morales in action as Spider-Man.

If you don’t watch The Flash but want to know what happened in the season finale, a character has disappeared.

Sony Pictures release a terrible new poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home with two shots combined into one.

Brie Larson and Captain Marvel were nominated for Best Hero and Best Fight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Watch a new clip from Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is available to watch now on digital.

Former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan had an easy time understanding time travel stuff in Avengers: Endgame.

A closer look at that new #CaptainMarvel suit pic.twitter.com/EncGihALp1 — David ?? (@itisdxvid) May 10, 2019

An in-store display offers a look at Captain Marvel‘s updated uniform after debuting in Avengers: Endgame.

If Captain America wanted to rectify the timeline where the Space Stone disappeared, he’d have to track down Loki.

How It Should Have Ended just couldn’t wait for the movie, so they tackled the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

Directors Anthony & Joe Russo confirmed an alternate version of Black Widow‘s death in Avengers: Endgame.

Kotobukiya unveiled a 12-inch, detailed Deadpool as their latest addition to the continuing Marvel Fine Art Statue line.

Let your neighborhood Spider-Man enjoy your favorite tunes with you as a bluetooth speaker with animated eyes.

Big Time Spider-Man has joined the roster of Marvel Legends figures being released for Marvel’s 80th anniversary.

You can hold all the Infinity Stones in the palm of your hand with this new Infinity Gauntlet pendant necklace.