Would you like to see a big Image Comics crossover with Spawn and more? What sad title did Avengers: Endgame translate to in Korean? Want to see concept art of Batman helping with an Atlantean invasion of Sydney in Aquaman? What other superhero would Joe Russo like to take a crack at directing a movie for? What DC Comics characters are getting their own animated shorts? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Barry Allen has to face off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash, in The Flash season finale.

Todd McFarlane still wants to make an Image Comics crossover with Spawn, Witchblade, Youngblood, & more.

Get a look behind the scenes at that last shot of Batman from the series finale of the FOX series Gotham.

A Korean translation of Endgame resulted in the movie being titled Avengers: No Hope, which sounds fun.

Meet Brainiac in a new featurette from behind the scenes of the second season of the Superman prequel Krypton.

WB Animation and DC Comics are making animated shorts for Sgt. Rock, The Phantom Stranger, and more.

Concept Art: Early depictions of an Atlantean invasion of Sydney and the arrival of Batman! #Aquaman? pic.twitter.com/ksKLXCcB2N — The Aquaverse (@AquamanUniverse) May 5, 2019

Here’s Aquaman concept art of a “what if” scenario where Atlanteans invaded Sydney. Oh, and Batman shows up.

There are some rumors going around about some classic Doctor Strange characters being introduced in the sequel.

