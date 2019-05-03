What the hell is Savage Avengers? When will the third season of Legion premiere on FX? Did you hear Avengers: Endgame is now the most tweeted-about movie ever? Did Doctor Strange let Thanos win for a different reason than it seems? Could Kang the Conquerer come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Are you ready for some new Avengers: Endgame Funko POP with spoilers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Jake Gyllenhaal joked with Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland about Mysterio pajamas.

In a recent interview, Jared Leto said that he thought DC Comics movies were doing just as well as Marvel‘s.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming Marvel Comics series Savage Avengers featuring Conan the Barbarian.

Marvel writer Matthew Rosenberg apologized for a mutant death with insensitive depiction of transmisogyny.

Tyrese Gibson shared a photo from the set of Morbius the Living Vampire, shooting over in London now.

FX announced that the third and final season of the X-Men series Legion will premiere on Monday, June 24.

Conan came up with a good way for Avengers: Endgame fans to make it through the whole three-hour runtime.

With over 50 million tweets, Avengers: Endgame is officially the most tweeted-about film in Twitter history.

