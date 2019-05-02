When can we expect a new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer? Does big Avengers: Endgame repeat business mean Avatar can fall from the all-time top box office? Want to watch the opening scene from Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? How about the full trailer for Agents of SHIELD season six? Will Jared Leto cameo in Birds of Prey? Why did a Domino’s employee punch a co-worker over Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD debuted the first trailer for the upcoming sixth season, premiering very soon on ABC.

Don Cheadle is defending a certain Brie Larson interview with the actress smeared by a body language “expert.”

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits digital May 14 and Blu-ray, DVD & 4K Ultra HD on June 4.

An Avengers fan with Tourette symdrome was sadly asked to leave an Endgame screening because of her tics.

Batman ’66 series co-star Burt Ward looks back on his time spend playing The Boy Wonder known as Robin.

Avengers: Endgame is seeing 85% more repeat business than Avengers: Infinity War in the same timeframe.

/Film reader @danielgazedesign on Instagram made a poster for the forthcoming Joker with Joaquin Phoenix.

At the box office, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is now the most successful movie to ever play over in China.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.