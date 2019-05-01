How many episodes will Marvel‘s Disney+ shows have each season? Which villain will be a key player in future Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels? How do people returning after Thanos‘ snap get back to their normal lives? When will Shang-Chi go into production? Want to see some behind the scenes footage of Victor Stone playing football for Justice League? Who is the real hero of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a sneak preview of the next episode of Cloak and Dagger, coming to Freeform on Thursday at 8/7c.

Avengers: Endgame has now raked in $1.34 billion globally, already landing it at #10 on the all-time chart.

Ready for a brand new mission. A new season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres May 10 at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/fJk9P4g4YG — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 30, 2019

The cast is back together on a new poster for the next season of Agents of SHIELD, premiering on May 10.

Here are 10 possible storylines from Marvel Comics that could be used for the Falcon/Winter Soldier series.

Trouble keeps brewing for Barry Allen in the promo for “The Girl with the Red Lightning” episode of The Flash.

Batman comic writer Tom King shared a story about how he helped a nerdy Comic-Con proposal come together.

Happy Birthday to my most spectacular, incredible, amazing, beautiful, loving, powerful, hilarious and awe inspiring friend and partner. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday @GalGadot #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/eRqmuFWdlX — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) April 30, 2019

In honor of Gal Gadot‘s birthday, Patty Jenkins shared a gorgeous new image from Wonder Woman 1984.

Marvel‘s upcoming Disney+ shows will reportedly have seasons somewhere between six and eight episodes.

