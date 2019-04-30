What problem did Ray Fisher have with Cyborg in Justice League? How did the numbers for Avengers: Endgame on Monday stack up at the box office charts? Is James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad inspired by a specific run of comics? Who is the most popular of the Avengers in each state? When will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 start shooting? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity in “Living Proof,” the next episode of the seventh season of Arrow.

Ray Fisher has a problem with how part of Cyborg‘s character was lost in deleted sequences in Justice League.

Supergirl runs into a host of problems in the new episode “Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?”

The synopsis for the latest season finale of Arrow teases some familiar faces return and leave others in jeopardy.

Ray Palmer finds himself possessed, and he’s threatening DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in a very serious way.

Avengers: Endgame has the 3rd highest Monday box office after Black Panther and The Force Awakens.

A new batch of Dark Phoenix character posters feature the various mutants of the X-Men‘s final film chapter.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan wants to direct a film in Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime.

