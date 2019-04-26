Fortnite - Avengers Endgame

Which Daredevil star originally auditioned for Captain America over 10 years ago? Want to see how Batman looks in the series finale of Gotham? Did a school really send out a warning letter to stop kids from spoiling Avengers: Endgame for others? Is Mysterio married in Spider-Man: Far From Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

NY Collector Cave comic shop in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s district, turner her into a Wonder Woman variant.

Avengers: Endgame has already made over $300 million worldwide, and had a $169 million opening day globally.

Daredevil star Wilson Bethel, aka Bullseye, revealed that he once auditioned to play Marvel’s Captain America.

Robert Downey Jr. thanked all the fans for their support as Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters everywhere.

happy end game everyone

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dressed up for Avengers: Endgame, which doesn’t look very comfortable at all.

If you want a good look at young David Masouz as Batman from last night’s Gotham series finale, here you go, kids.

Here’s the trailer for the Avengers: Endgame event coming to Fortnite with some signature Marvel weapons.

The series finale of Gotham features a death, which seems to allow the possibility of another villain to rise up.

