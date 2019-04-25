Why wasn’t Tom Holland at the Avengers: Endgame premiere? How did Letitia Wright find out Shuri was taken out after the snap in Avengers: Infinity War? What happens when you Google “Thanos” and then use the Infinity Gauntlet? Is there a good time to go to the bathroom during Avengers: Endgame? Want to get another sneak peek at the upcoming Pennyworth series on Epix? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

With a Ninth Circle attack on the way, Team Arrow calls Roy Harper to help them in the next episode of Arrow.

As if there was any doubt, Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll says there are no talks of the show being revived.

Watch a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War cut in the style of the first teaser trailer for the new Joker movie.

Batwoman‘s executive producer Sarah Schechte talked about how they approached not having Batman in it.

Here’s a new 30-second tease announcing the forthcoming arrival of the Batman prequel series Pennyworth.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame debuted in China with a record-breaking $107.2 million opening day gross.

Here’s an Avengers: Endgame poster created by artist Paul Ainsworth before sneak preview screenings begin.

Tom Holland didn’t make it to the Avengers: Endgame premiere because he’s too busy with other projects.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.