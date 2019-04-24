Is there a post-credits scene for Avengers: Endgame? Why is someone else playing Catwoman in the Gotham series finale? Could John Diggle become the Green Lantern of the Arrowverse? Which DC Comics movie star is hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Are you ready for a new Fortnite event with Avengers weapons? What might Avengers: Endgame make at the global box office in its opening weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) gets back on the reporter grind to clear Supergirl’s good name in this upcoming episode.

Lili Simmons will be playing the flash forward version of Catwoman in the upcoming series finale of Gotham.

What’s going on with Ray in the promo for “Egg MacGuffin,” the next DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode.

Jurassic Park franchise actor B.D. Wong is providing the voice of The Flash villain Godspeed on the series.

Barry struggles with Nora‘s betrayal in the promo for “Gone Rogue,” the next episode of The Flash on The CW.

The latest episode of Arrow possibly dropped a hint that John Diggle will be Green Lantern in the Arrowverse.

Take a look at this Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame inspired poster from artist @KazOomori. pic.twitter.com/Z4MUc30X8F — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2019

Artist Kaz Oomori crafted this stylish new Avengers: Endgame poster featuring angular versions of our heroes.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has been tapped to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing on June 19 this summer.

