How much is the reported marketing budget for Avengers: Endgame? Want to see the new trailer for Krypton season 2? Which of Netflix’s Marvel shows are still shooting for Emmy consideration? Which Marvel Cinematic Universe star was named one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People? Where will James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad be shooting later this year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a timelapse video showing off this impressively crafted Iron Man sculpture for Avengers: Endgame.

Hina Khan has been cast in an unknown recurring role in DC Universe’s upcoming, new original series Stargirl.

Go behind the scenes of the second season of Syfy’s Superman prequel series Krypton with this new featurette.

It seems like The CW’s Batwoman series starring Ruby Rose in the lead is a lock to get picked up for a full season.

Batman is celebrating his 80th anniversary, so why not take a look back at Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

Shazam! has now crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office after just over two weeks in theaters.

The second season of Krypton premieres on June 12th 2019, and the first full trailer teases what’s in store.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz talked to TVLine and revealed Katie Cassidy isn’t really leaving the show.

