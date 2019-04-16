How did Avengers: Endgame leak online two weeks before release? Is Tom Welling making an appearance on Arrow? When does Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 come to Nintendo Switch? Will Sean Gunn have a role in The Suicide Squad? Who is Tyrese Gibson playing in Morbius the Living Vampire? Who do fans want to play Marvel’s Shang-Chi? Who else did David F. Sandberg play in Shazam!? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

On a new episode of The CW’s Arrow, Ernie Hudson guest stars as a General who has a history with John Diggle.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order video game comes to the Nintendo Switch this summer on July 19.

Shazam! took the top spot at the box office for a second weekend in a row, and Hellboy is basically dead on arrival.

The Big Hero 6 animated series has been renewed for a third season before the second season debuts next month.

Here’s a preview for “The Eggplant, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

A rumor going around says Smallville star Tom Welling will have some kind of role in a new episode of Arrow.

Here's my official Avengers: Endgame posters. Available exclusively from Odeon Cinemas in the U.K. I am so happy I got to make these and I can't wait for everyone to see what the @Russo_Brothers

have cooked up with the movie! pic.twitter.com/31vdY411Tn — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) April 15, 2019

Matt Ferguson created Avengers: Endgame posters which you’ll be able to get exclusively from Odeon Cinemas.

Sam Rockwell is up for the opportunity of reprising his role as Justin Hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

