Superhero Bits: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Roundtable Interview, ‘Captain Marvel’ Rumor Debunked & More
Posted on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Want to watch a couple extensive interviews from the Avengers: Endgame press tour? Did you believe that rumor about Captain Marvel‘s score having trouble behind the scenes? What comic arc do the writers of Avengers: Endgame want to tackle next? When will Black Widow start filming? How long was the original cut of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Here’s your look at the exclusive @EW covers for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. Read more: https://t.co/WPJ75ou85r (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JxlluHX2Te
— The Avengers (@Avengers) April 10, 2019
Entertainment Weekly released a series of covers featuring Marvel’s original six Avengers ready for the Endgame.
Comic Book Resources has a whole timeline of the key events that have happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mr. Sunday Movies takes us back through one of Hellboy‘s most embarrassing moments from an old video game.
Longtime Arrow cast member Emily Bett Rickards filmed her final scenes for The CW show as a series regular.
View this post on Instagram
To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey ??#dreamchaser #wrestlemania35
Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista officially retired from wrestling at WrestleMania last weekend.
Two new images from the original ending for the first season of Titans on DC Universe have surfaced online.
Here’s an extensive and fun roundtable interview with the cast of Avengers: Endgame from Entertainment Weekly.
Warner Bros. told President Trump to remove a video he posted to Twitter with The Dark Knight Rises score.
Continue Reading Superhero Bits
Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.