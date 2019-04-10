Want to watch a couple extensive interviews from the Avengers: Endgame press tour? Did you believe that rumor about Captain Marvel‘s score having trouble behind the scenes? What comic arc do the writers of Avengers: Endgame want to tackle next? When will Black Widow start filming? How long was the original cut of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Entertainment Weekly released a series of covers featuring Marvel’s original six Avengers ready for the Endgame.

Comic Book Resources has a whole timeline of the key events that have happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mr. Sunday Movies takes us back through one of Hellboy‘s most embarrassing moments from an old video game.

Longtime Arrow cast member Emily Bett Rickards filmed her final scenes for The CW show as a series regular.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista officially retired from wrestling at WrestleMania last weekend.

Two new images from the original ending for the first season of Titans on DC Universe have surfaced online.

Here’s an extensive and fun roundtable interview with the cast of Avengers: Endgame from Entertainment Weekly.

Warner Bros. told President Trump to remove a video he posted to Twitter with The Dark Knight Rises score.

