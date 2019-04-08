How many new comics were added to DC Universe this week? What big superhero movie did Captain Marvel pass at the global box office? Want a closer look at Hawkeye‘s new Ronin costume in Avengers: Endgame? Want a new look at Morbius the Living Vampire? Has anyone guess the ending of Avengers: Endgame yet? Could there be an Arrow spin-off series after the show comes to an end? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In case you missed it, Dark Phoenix released this poster back at WonderCon with a fiery Jean Grey unleashed.

DC Universe streaming service aims to add approximately 2,739 new comics this week so be sure to check that out.

Injustice 2 wanted to point out that Shazam! has a scene where the character is playing some Mortal Kombat.

Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel officially passed The Dark Knight at the global box office with $1.037 billion.

Watch the entire Avengers: Endgame press junket featuring the cast of the movie not giving anything away.

Chris Evans is becoming a real Captain America by starting his own website meant for civil political discourse.

Another early exploration of Starforce. Always fun to put the team together in action. #CaptainMarvel #Starforce pic.twitter.com/mENLreNrIu — Jackson Sze (@JacksonSze) April 1, 2019

Marvel concept artist Jackson Sze shared another alternate take of Star Force from the Captain Marvel movie.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz said the Star City 2046 storyline could certainly lead to some spin-off series.

