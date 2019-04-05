Want to check out some horror movie variant covers for the upcoming DCeased comic event at DC Comics? What does Tobey Maguire think of Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as Spider-Man? Which Marvel character would Anthony & Joe Russo still like to tackle in the MCU? What did Robert De Niro have to say about the connection between Joker and Martin Scorsese? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The voice cast of Justice League sat down with Rob Paulsen for an episode of Talkin’ Toons over at Nerdist.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson shared his reaction to the pitch for Infinity War/Endgame.

Disney announced the start of Avengers Universe Unites charity event, and already gave a $5 million donation.

Tobey Maguire praised both Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland for their turn as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Watch the official trailer for LEGO DC Super-Villains new downloadable content adding Shazam! to the game.

Avengers: Endgame co-directors Anthony & Joe Russo would be interested in a Wolverine movie in the MCU.

DC Comics is making horror movie variant covers flike this oneor their upcoming DCeased comic book event series.

Jai Courtney talked about some of Jared Leto‘s on-set-antics as The Joker while working on Suicide Squad.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.