When are Avengers: Endgame tickets rumored to go on sale? Want to get your hands on a Thor mailbox shaped like Mjolnir? What are the next Marvel Rising animated specials? What does Shazam stand for? Who might be the main character in Marvel’s The Eternals? Does a new Avengers: Endgame toy hint at a certain fight in the movie? Who is leaving Arrow before the end of the season? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Supergirl is in the middle of a man hunt as the government and Agent Liberty try to stop her from being a hero.

Black Panther won a whole bunch NAACP Image Awards, including prizes Outstanding Motion Picture and more.

Here are some alternate Aquaman title treatments that didn’t make it into the movie, some also using fish.

Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards has announced her departure from the hit CW series before the final season.

Marvel announced three more specials coming from the animated Marvel Rising universe at WonderCon.

For Batman‘s 80th anniversary, Nerdist picked 80 of the most hilariously weird comic covers from his history.

This Thor mailbox of Mjolnir and a working Captain Marvel pager were among ThinkGeek’s April Fools gags.

Zoe Saldana is very pleased James Gunn was rehired by Disney to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

