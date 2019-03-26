Superhero Bits: More ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toy Leaks, ‘Hellboy’ Is Coming to ‘Brawlhalla’ & More
Posted on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Which actor has starred in the most comic book movies? Are you ready to play as Hellboy in Brawlhalla? Want to see a Kree pilot version of Carol Danvers that wasn’t used in Captain Marvel? Want to see what Hulk may look like in Avengers: Endgame? Who was Chris Evans‘ favorite superhero as a kid? Why didn’t Thanos get his own Avengers: Endgame poster? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
It’s almost time for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to come back to The CW, so here’s a midseason sizzle reel.
Which actor has played the most comic book roles? It’s Chris Evans, and it’s more than you might remember.
Hell yeah! #Hellboy is coming to @Brawlhalla this April! #HellboyDay https://t.co/q3PIjmsg4T pic.twitter.com/XxkdKVP9zc
— Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 23, 2019
In honor of the new Hellboy movie, the character will be coming to the Smash Bros. style game Brawlhalla.
Mad Max: Fury Road second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris has joined The Suicide Squad.
Caity Lotz is back on Arrow in this promo for the upcoming episode “Lost Canary,” the 18th episode this season.
Jackie Earle Haley pointed out the hypocrisy in how cops deal with vigilantes and criminals in superhero shows.
View this post on Instagram
Another early exploration for Vers (Carol Danvers) as an elite Kree pilot. For Captain Marvel the movie. When I’m doing concept proposals I’m usually trying some iterations close to what we know and we see before about the character but also offering some weirder/fresher/surprising versions. This is certainly one. Here I was trying to hide the human root of the character like it’s looking like an alien and then Tadaaaa! It’s a human face! With Brie Larson feature! Basically this approach is focusing on how to surprise the audience. To play with this and to create mystery. You know there is a lot in common between storytelling and magician tricks (think about Melies who was deeply interested in illusionism before doing cinema). – #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #kree #caroldanvers #characterdesign #marvel #marvelstudios #captainmarvel #captainmarvelmovie #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #pilot #spacesuit
Marvel concept artist Aleksi Briclot created this cool Captain Marvel design for Carol Danvers as a Kree pilot.
A man was arrested for stealing over $9,000 worth of comic books from three vendors at Chicago’s C2E2 recently.
