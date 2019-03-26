Which actor has starred in the most comic book movies? Are you ready to play as Hellboy in Brawlhalla? Want to see a Kree pilot version of Carol Danvers that wasn’t used in Captain Marvel? Want to see what Hulk may look like in Avengers: Endgame? Who was Chris Evans‘ favorite superhero as a kid? Why didn’t Thanos get his own Avengers: Endgame poster? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

It’s almost time for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to come back to The CW, so here’s a midseason sizzle reel.

Which actor has played the most comic book roles? It’s Chris Evans, and it’s more than you might remember.

In honor of the new Hellboy movie, the character will be coming to the Smash Bros. style game Brawlhalla.

Mad Max: Fury Road second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris has joined The Suicide Squad.

Caity Lotz is back on Arrow in this promo for the upcoming episode “Lost Canary,” the 18th episode this season.

Jackie Earle Haley pointed out the hypocrisy in how cops deal with vigilantes and criminals in superhero shows.

Marvel concept artist Aleksi Briclot created this cool Captain Marvel design for Carol Danvers as a Kree pilot.

A man was arrested for stealing over $9,000 worth of comic books from three vendors at Chicago’s C2E2 recently.

