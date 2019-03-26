The gang’s all here for new Avengers: Endgame character posters. Feast your eyes on the stacked cast below, as those still alive pop in living color while those who went up in dust are presented in a more muted black and white. Check the posters out below, unless you somehow haven’t seen Infinity War yet. In which case you should skip these to avoid spoilers.

Welcome, character poster fans! Marvel is dropping a boat-loaf of Avengers: Endgame character posters, and since the movie has approximately 4000 characters in it, there’s a lot to get through here (and we’ll add more as they’re revealed). Let’s jump in!

Doctor Strange – Status: Dust

Black Widow – Status: Alive

Rocket – Status: Alive

Iron Man – Status: Alive

Hulk – Status: Alive

Captain Marvel – Status: Alive

Okoye – Status: Alive

Happy Hogan – Status: Alive

Gamora – Status: Thrown Off a Cliff, AKA Dead

Scarlet Witch – Status: Dust

Mantis – Status: Dust

Vision – Status: Stone Ripped Out of Noggin, AKA Dead

Black Panther – Status: Dust

Wong – Status: Alive

Ant-Man – Status: Alive

Nebula – Status: Alive

Valkyrie – Status: Alive (!)

Nick Fury – Status: Dust

Loki – Status: Choked to Death by Thanos

Captain America – Status: Alive, and Sadly Beardless

Thor: Status – Alive

Shuri – Status: Dusted

Bucky – Status: Dusted

Pepper Potts – Status: Alive

War Machine – Status: Alive

Is there anything to learn from these posters? Well, it confirms that characters we didn’t see in Infinity War – like Valkyrie – survived the snap. And that characters whose fates we didn’t learn – like Happy Hogan – are also still kicking. Another interesting clue: both the characters who were turned to dust and the characters who were killed by Thanos in more traditional means (tossed off cliff, choked, etc.) appear in black and white. Does this mean they’ll all be coming back to life in some way? Or are they dead for good? We’ll know soon enough.

Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin, opens April 26, 2019.