‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character Posters Want You to Avenge the Fallen
Posted on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The gang’s all here for new Avengers: Endgame character posters. Feast your eyes on the stacked cast below, as those still alive pop in living color while those who went up in dust are presented in a more muted black and white. Check the posters out below, unless you somehow haven’t seen Infinity War yet. In which case you should skip these to avoid spoilers.
Welcome, character poster fans! Marvel is dropping a boat-loaf of Avengers: Endgame character posters, and since the movie has approximately 4000 characters in it, there’s a lot to get through here (and we’ll add more as they’re revealed). Let’s jump in!
Doctor Strange – Status: Dust
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/lhHKxB00GG
— Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) March 26, 2019
Black Widow – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/bv27sShJ2t
— The Avengers (@Avengers) March 26, 2019
Rocket – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/6I61udpYsJ
— GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) March 26, 2019
Iron Man – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/nbJVvwaTi4
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 26, 2019
Hulk – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/7ziiPO6naY
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 26, 2019
Captain Marvel – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/s6FkYE10SD
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 26, 2019
Okoye – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/PP1ItwipxX
— Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) March 26, 2019
Happy Hogan – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jwc0xzGEwk
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) March 26, 2019
Gamora – Status: Thrown Off a Cliff, AKA Dead
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/oNJsFs4s66
— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 26, 2019
Scarlet Witch – Status: Dust
Mantis – Status: Dust
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qXjkoEKJvS
— Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) March 26, 2019
Vision – Status: Stone Ripped Out of Noggin, AKA Dead
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/wuW22TciKc
— Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2019
Black Panther – Status: Dust
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Hx2XX99C6Q
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) March 26, 2019
Wong – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/fQuTRP8YKB
— Benedict Wong (@wongrel) March 26, 2019
Ant-Man – Status: Alive
1 Month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/KemnkZRbFl
— Ant-Man and The Wasp (@AntMan) March 26, 2019
Nebula – Status: Alive
Valkyrie – Status: Alive (!)
Nick Fury – Status: Dust
Loki – Status: Choked to Death by Thanos
1 month. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Vqp2ZGXZXj
— Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) March 26, 2019
Captain America – Status: Alive, and Sadly Beardless
Thor: Status – Alive
Shuri – Status: Dusted
Bucky – Status: Dusted
Pepper Potts – Status: Alive
War Machine – Status: Alive
Is there anything to learn from these posters? Well, it confirms that characters we didn’t see in Infinity War – like Valkyrie – survived the snap. And that characters whose fates we didn’t learn – like Happy Hogan – are also still kicking. Another interesting clue: both the characters who were turned to dust and the characters who were killed by Thanos in more traditional means (tossed off cliff, choked, etc.) appear in black and white. Does this mean they’ll all be coming back to life in some way? Or are they dead for good? We’ll know soon enough.
Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin, opens April 26, 2019.
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.