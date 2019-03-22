What is Marvel Comics’ new Absolute Carnage event? Want to see a Captain Marvel design that gave her short hair? Did you know Thanos‘ snap almost didn’t happen in Avengers: Infinity War? Want to see an awesome X-Men: The Animated Series cast reunion panel? Who was revealed as the real big bad behind the final season of Gotham? What kind of villains are we dealing with in Black Widow? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See how to make a whole mess of Hulk Smashed Potatoes for your next party with Marvel’s Eat the Universe.

You better believe there’s gonna be Carnage when Marvel Comics starts the Absolute Carnage event in August.

Get a sneak peek at a scene from the upcoming second season premiere of Cloak and Dagger over on Freeform.

Why did comic books get rid of art that used to be in the corner boxes of the upper left hand corner of covers?

X-Force and the Brotherhood of Mutants have been added to Marvel Future Fight, and here’s a trailer.

For some reason, the sixth scale Spider-Punk figure from Hot Toys now comes with a different guitar accessory.

An international banner for Avengers: Endgame surfaced online with the return of the Hulkbuster armor.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7 has a cover taking cues from the style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.