Want to see some Spider-Man: Far From Home LEGO sets? What’s going on in the Krypton season two teaser? Who is playing Bruce Wayne‘s mother in Pennyworth? What’s happening with New Mutants now that the Disney deal for Fox is done? How did Tony Stark and Nebula make it back to Earth in Avengers: Endgame? Want to see some new Hellboy posters? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See what’s in store for the next season of the Superman prequel series Krypton with a second season trailer.

Comics subscription service InkyPen is offering Nintendo Switch users an expansive catalog of comics for free.

Things get complicated with Nora Allen-West, daughter of Barry Allen and Iris West, in The Flash‘s next episode.

Gentleman Jack star Emma Paetz has joined Epix’s Pennyworth series as Martha Kane, Bruce Wayne‘s mother

Oliver Queen‘s half-sister Emiko may not be what he originally thought in the next episode of The CW’s Arrow.

An auction in August has tons of props from Marvel’s canceled Netflix shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and more.

Here’s a batch of new Hellboy posters from the official movie’s Twitter account, each with their own spin on Big Red.

After a major Spider-Man reference was made on Arrow, another one appeared on the latest The Flash episode.

